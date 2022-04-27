Here is a round-up of the recent transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United:

New contract latest with defender set to agree a new deal

It has been widely reported that Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is set to sign a new deal at the club.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Swiss international was previously thought to have become frustrated on Tyneside after the club triggered a one year contract extension last summer. But the 30-year-old has been given a new lease of life at St James's Park under Eddie Howe and played a key role in guiding The Magpies to Premier League safety with games to spare.

Schar made just two Premier League appearances prior to Howe’s arrival this season but has since started 21 league games under the United head coach, scoring twice and contributing two assists.

The club are also keen to tie Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff to new deals. But with both players on the fringes of the first team squad, they may be tempted to turn down the offers in pursuit of regular football.

Jordan Pickford linked with Newcastle move – again

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been linked with a move to Newcastle United for the second time this week via talkSPORT.

Danny Murphy said Newcastle should make a move for the former Sunderland goalkeeper should Everton be relegated from the Premier League this season.

And talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham once again linked the England international with a return to the North East as he listed four players who he thinks could sign for The Magpies this summer.

"I could see Ivan Toney going back to Newcastle, James Ward-Prowse. I could see Richarlison going there as well because whatever you say about him being on the floor all the time, he’s actually a good player and a Brazil regular.

"Jordan Pickford, I know he’s Sunderland, but I can see him going to Newcastle.

"All of a sudden, this becomes the club that you’re going to go to. If you’re not nailed on to go to Manchester City or Liverpool, Newcastle is the one that you’re going to go to.”

Leeds join NUFC and Brentford in race for Championship star

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle target Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old winger has scored 15 goals and contributed nine assists for Forest in the Championship this season but has just a year remaining on his current deal.

Premier League outfit Brentford made a bid for Wales international in January with The Independent reporting that personal terms have been offered.

Further talks are still expected with Newcastle, who brought up Johnson’s name in a recruitment meeting last month.

The player is valued at upwards of £20million and Forest could be tempted to cash in should they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League. They currently sit fourth in the Championship table with four games remaining and have already secured at least a play-off place.

