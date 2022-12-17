Newcastle United tipped to sign Leicester City star but ex-Liverpool man urges ‘caution’

After a fantastic start to the season with Leicester City, Maddison forced himself into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans. However, the 26 year old didn’t feature for the Three Lions in Qatar before they were defeated by France in the Quarter-Finals.

With players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as competition, it wasn’t a surprise to see Maddison fail to feature for his country, however, former England man John Barnes believes it was Southgate’s preferred 4-3-3 system that meant Maddison didn’t feature, rather than the personnel ahead of him - something Newcastle would have to be wary of if they moved for the Foxes midfielder.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: James Maddison of England in action during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “When you talk about a number 10, James Maddison’s our best number 10. Foden, plays as a number 8, he plays wide, he can come in, he drifts around.”

“When it comes to someone who can play behind a front man and be creative, Maddison is our most creative player.

“Once again, it depends really on how Newcastle want to play. Whether they want to play one up front and one off him and then four hard-working midfield players and a couple of wide players.”

“Newcastle know that but then he has to go to a club that has to get the best out of him. And of course, Leicester at the moment, in terms of the way they’re playing, they’re doing that.”

“For England, unfortunately, didn’t work out no matter how well he played because they went for a 4-3-3. In a 4-3-3, he’s not going to fit in.”

“In my opinion, he’s still England’s best number 10 and it really depends on the club and whether they want to play the type of football which allows Maddison to fit into the role behind Callum Wilson and/or Alexander Isak.”

