Newcastle United tipped to turn to Saudi Pro League transfer alternative as 'target' set for new deal
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare for a huge clash in Germany.
Newcastle United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night, facing Borussia Dortmund in a potentially defining clash in Germany. The Magpies are level on points with Dortmund, but having lost to the Germans last time out, should they lose again, they would essentially be four points behind Dortmund with PSG still to play, due to an inferior head-to-head record, which is the main tie-breaker if points are level.
That makes this one a huge clash for Eddie Howe's men, who managed a big win over Arsenal last time out. In the meantime, we have rounded up al the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' park.
Saudi links
Newcastle could go shopping in Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window as they look to replace Sandro Tonali. According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe could move to sign former Wolves star Ruben Neves, who made the switch to Saudi in the summer, while former Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga is also said to be under consideration.
Out of favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips is said to be the main option, but with Newcastle's owners owning a number of Saudi clubs, they could take advantage to offer Neves a quick return to the Premier League.
Gallagher contract talks
Elsewhere, another reported target looks more likely to stay put this January. Newcastle explored the possibility of signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in the summer, but the midfielder has since solidified his spot in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.
According to 90min, Chelsea are now looking to tie Gallagher down to a new contract as the January transfer window approaches. A new contract would end any chances of Newcastle signing the England international any time soon, though his performances so far this season may have had the same effect anyway.