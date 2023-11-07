All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare for a huge clash in Germany.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night, facing Borussia Dortmund in a potentially defining clash in Germany. The Magpies are level on points with Dortmund, but having lost to the Germans last time out, should they lose again, they would essentially be four points behind Dortmund with PSG still to play, due to an inferior head-to-head record, which is the main tie-breaker if points are level.

That makes this one a huge clash for Eddie Howe's men, who managed a big win over Arsenal last time out. In the meantime, we have rounded up al the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' park.

Saudi links

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle could go shopping in Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window as they look to replace Sandro Tonali. According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe could move to sign former Wolves star Ruben Neves, who made the switch to Saudi in the summer, while former Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga is also said to be under consideration.

Out of favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips is said to be the main option, but with Newcastle's owners owning a number of Saudi clubs, they could take advantage to offer Neves a quick return to the Premier League.

Gallagher contract talks

Elsewhere, another reported target looks more likely to stay put this January. Newcastle explored the possibility of signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in the summer, but the midfielder has since solidified his spot in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.