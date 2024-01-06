Sunderland v Newcastle United: No VAR will be in place for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle United United will be back to playing without VAR as they face Sunderland in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (12:45pm kick-off).

Video assistant referees are in place at all Premier League fixtures but not outside of the Premier League. The only exceptions for the use of VAR in England outside of the Premier League are in the Carabao Cup semi-final and final and any FA Cup matches played at a Premier League ground or Wembley Stadium.

FA Cup licensing rules prevent VAR being in place at grounds outside of the Premier League. As Sunderland currently play in the Championship, no VAR will be in use this weekend.

Should the match finish level after 90 minutes and a replay be forced at St James' Park, VAR will be in use for that match. Newcastle were recently victims of some contentious VAR decisions in their 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on Monday.

The Magpies conceded two controversial penalties and were also denied another at Anfield. Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was shown a red card at Crystal Palace after a VAR check prompted by Craig Pawson. And Pawson just so happens to be referee for Newcastle's match at Sunderland this weekend.

When asked about the lack of VAR this weekend, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's very contentious at the moment.

