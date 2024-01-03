Sunderland v Newcastle United: The match officials for next month's FA Cup third-round Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light have been confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The FA Cup third round match officials have been confirmed for Sunderland v Newcastle United on Saturday, January 6 (12:45pm kick-off) at the Stadium of Light.

Craig Pawson will referee the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016. Pawson's last match refereeing Newcastle was a 1-0 win over Brentford at St James' Park in September.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies won the match after Pawson awarded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Gordon which was converted by Callum Wilson. Wilson also had a goal controversially disallowed in the match.

Pawson will be assisted by Marc Perry and Steven Meredith with Andrew Madley as fourth official.

Newcastle head into the match looking to pick up their first FA Cup win under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have lost each of their last two FA Cup third round fixtures to lower league opposition.

They were beaten 1-0 by League One side Cambridge United in January 2022 and 2-1 at then League One side Sheffield Wednesday in January 2023. Their last match against Sunderland was a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United haven't picked up a win against their local rivals since August 2011, when a Ryan Taylor free-kick secured a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light. Newcastle have recently been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League with the FA Cup representing their best chance of silverware this season.