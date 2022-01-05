Matthias Ginter of Borussia Monchengladbach. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Newcastle United look set for a busy transfer window this month.

As well as plenty of speculation, the Magpies look to be edging towards completing their first signing under their new owners, with England international Kieran Trippier expected to undergo a medical on Tyneside imminently.

But if latest reports are to be believed, the full-back isn’t the only fresh talent the Toon Army are after.

Toon target Ginter

Newcastle United are set to “challenge” German giants Bayern Munich for the signing of defender Matthias Ginter.

According to Inter Live, the Magpies are keen to follow up on the expected arrival of Trippier with more defensive reinforcements in the shape of the Borussia Monchengladbach man.

The 27-year-old centre-back is a 46-cap German international, and was part of the squad that lifted the 2014 World Cup.

Ginter’s current contract with Monchengladbach is set to expire in the summer, and as such, he could be allowed to leave the club this month in an effort to prevent him exiting on a free transfer.

Competition for his signature is expected to be tough, with Inter Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona all linked, but it’s Bayern who are said to be Newcastle’s main rivals. The Bavarians are understood to be “very serious” about snapping up the defender.

As for Ginter himself, Inter Live suggest that he would be “guaranteed a better salary” with the Magpies than he would be in his home country.

“Mega” Alvarez offer in pipeline

At the other end of the pitch, Newcastle are reportedly ready to make a “mega offer” for River Plate’s promising forward Julian Alvarez.

The 21-year-old became the youngest winner of the prestigious South American Player of the Year award since Neymar last month, after netting 22 times for the Argentine club last season as they secured a first league title in seven years.

Understandably, the versatile attacker’s electric form has started to attract interested from across Europe, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming that Manchester United are among the clubs willing to trigger his £17 million release clause. Both Inter and AC Milan have also been linked.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Newcastle are set to rival all of those teams for Alvarez’s signature this month, and are planning to table a considerable offer to ensure that they get their man.