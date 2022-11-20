Thuram is out of contract at the end of this season and will become a free agent in June 2023.

The Sun claim Newcastle are keeping tabs on him and ‘may’ lodge a bid for him this winter.

Speaking earlier this month about January, Eddie Howe said: “We haven’t really had those discussions yet. I’m not sure when we’re due to have those discussions about January, but, of course, we will at some stage.

Newcastle United fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“There’s still some time away from it, and my priority is always the players we have here. We still have a couple of players that we need to get fully fit, that we’ve missed, that we feel could make a huge difference to us. That’s an exciting prospect.

“We have Financial Fair Play, those dreaded words, and I’m not sure what limitations that puts upon us for January.

“There’s lots to discuss, but I think my main aim at the minute is to try to get the players that we do have in the best possible condition when the season restarts.”

Newcastle will restart their season with a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth, Howe’s former club, in the week before Christmas. The club has also lined up friendlies against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano for the break.

