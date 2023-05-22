News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Newcastle United told the ‘only’ reason they should sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has said the ‘only’ reason his former club should sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Kane’s future at Tottenham is uncertain after another unsuccessful campaign for the club and no guarantee of European football for next season at is stands. Yet the 29-year-old has still managed to have an impressive campaign on an individual level with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scoring more goals in the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The England captain scored his 28th league goal of the season in a 3-1 defeat to Brentford over the weekend. It puts Spurs at serious risk of missing out on even a Europa Conference League place for next season but takes Kane to just 49 goals behind Shearer’s all-time record of 260 Premier League goals.

Kane, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer, has been heavily tipped to break Shearer’s record with the former Newcastle man previously quipping: “Will he break it in a Newcastle shirt or a Man Utd shirt!!?”

Most Popular

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Kane while the Newcastle links are more tongue-in-cheek. And Shearer has advised the striker to assess his options this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If it was me, personally, in his situation now - yeah, I would look at my options,” Shearer said on Match of the Day. “He has been so loyal to Tottenham and so brilliant for Tottenham.

“I don’t think any Tottenham fan could complain if he said: ‘Look, I’ve done my time and I have got to look elsewhere’.”

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker chimed in, suggesting to Shearer that Kane join Newcastle. But the former Magpies No. 9 was quick to respond.

“Only to sit him on the bench so he doesn’t break the record!” Shearer smirked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lineker laughed before suggesting: “Or Bayern Munich, he can go somewhere else.”

Manchester United are the current front-runners to sign Kane, should he choose to leave Spurs this summer. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been tipped while Newcastle are only viewed as outsiders to complete what would be a shock move.

Related topics:Harry KaneAlan ShearerTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueManchester CityEnglandBrentfordErling Haaland