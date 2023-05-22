Kane’s future at Tottenham is uncertain after another unsuccessful campaign for the club and no guarantee of European football for next season at is stands. Yet the 29-year-old has still managed to have an impressive campaign on an individual level with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scoring more goals in the Premier League.

The England captain scored his 28th league goal of the season in a 3-1 defeat to Brentford over the weekend. It puts Spurs at serious risk of missing out on even a Europa Conference League place for next season but takes Kane to just 49 goals behind Shearer’s all-time record of 260 Premier League goals.

Kane, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer, has been heavily tipped to break Shearer’s record with the former Newcastle man previously quipping: “Will he break it in a Newcastle shirt or a Man Utd shirt!!?”

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Kane while the Newcastle links are more tongue-in-cheek. And Shearer has advised the striker to assess his options this summer.

“If it was me, personally, in his situation now - yeah, I would look at my options,” Shearer said on Match of the Day. “He has been so loyal to Tottenham and so brilliant for Tottenham.

“I don’t think any Tottenham fan could complain if he said: ‘Look, I’ve done my time and I have got to look elsewhere’.”

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker chimed in, suggesting to Shearer that Kane join Newcastle. But the former Magpies No. 9 was quick to respond.

“Only to sit him on the bench so he doesn’t break the record!” Shearer smirked.

Lineker laughed before suggesting: “Or Bayern Munich, he can go somewhere else.”