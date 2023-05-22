The 22-year-old midfielder scored as Leipzig won 3-1 at Bayern Munich to secure a place in next season’s Champions League for the Bundesliga club. Szoboszlai has been recently linked with a summer transfer to Newcastle as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield options.

And when asked about his future following Leipzig’s impressive win, the Hungarian shut-down the question by responding (in German: “Next question.”

The youngster has a £61million release clause in his contract at Leipzig and has recently fuelled speculation about a potential summer transfer with his recent comments and social media activity.

After Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday night, 433 posted on Instagram stating: “Newcastle are ONE win away from qualification.”

The post was liked by Szoboszlai, who has scored 19 goals in 89 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons since signing from Red Bull Salzburg.

Newcastle recently sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action against Werder Bremen, where he scored a 96th minute winner.

Szoboszlai’s ‘next question’ comment over the weekend is somewhat of a U-turn to his somewhat spiky response when asked about his future previously.

“I didn’t say that,” the Hungarian snapped after being asked if he would stay at Leipzig.

“We still have three games [remaining this season]. For those three games I’m definitely still at RB Leipzig. I want to play in the Champions League.”

He added: “We will see what happens after the summer.”

But with Champions League football now guaranteed for Leipzig, Szoboszlai took to social media once again to post: “See you again soon @championsleague! ☠️🆑”

While an obvious reference to Leipzig’s Champions League qualification, Szoboszlai could still yet be playing Champions League football regardless next season with Newcastle on the cusp of a top four finish.

