Maguire has found himself out of favour at Man United under Erik ten Hag and is set for a meeting with the Red Devils boss to discuss his future at Old Trafford ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The 30-year-old joined Man United from Leicester City for £80million in 2019 in what was a world record deal for a defender. He has since made 175 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals but was limited to just eight Premier League starts in 2022-23.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with a firm interest in the 55-time England international, but former Newcastle midfielder John Barnes believes he would be a ‘great’ signing for The Magpies.

“I think Maguire can have a better time at Newcastle,” Barnes told India Betting. “I think so.

“Because of course, you look at him when he plays for England and of course Harry always plays and Gareth Southgate loves him in the team.

“It just hasn’t worked for him at Man Utd and once it doesn’t work, it’s going to be difficult for the fans to back him. Once he’s got this perception, no matter how well you do for England or elsewhere, it will be difficult for him to do that at Man Utd.

