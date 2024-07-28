Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United fans have delivered their verdict on how much the club need to spend on transfers this summer.

The additions of John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly have added depth to Eddie Howe’s goalkeeping and defensive options, however, the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh mean their options further up the pitch have been reduced. Those sales were required in order for Newcastle United to pass the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules - but that has now passed and they can look forward to the rest of the summer.

As always, the club will have areas they need to strengthen in, but they will remain alert to any other deals that they can complete that represent value for money. Many names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park but, as yet, they have not signed anyone in July and with just less than three weeks to go before their Premier League season gets underway against Southampton, time is ticking for signings to be made.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Shields Gazette recently conducted a poll to see how much Newcastle United fans believed the club needed to spend on signings this summer. And whilst most fans believe that a hefty amount needs to be spent, supporters are split on exactly how much the club need to spend before the summer window closes.

43% of respondents said that a spend between £100m and £150m would be enough to strengthen Howe’s squad, whilst 23% believe the club need to spend over £150m this summer. A very similar number, 24%, believe that a spend of between £50m and £100m would be sufficient.