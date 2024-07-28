Newcastle United told staggering amount they must spend on transfers this summer as fans deliver verdict
and live on Freeview channel 276
The additions of John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly have added depth to Eddie Howe’s goalkeeping and defensive options, however, the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh mean their options further up the pitch have been reduced. Those sales were required in order for Newcastle United to pass the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules - but that has now passed and they can look forward to the rest of the summer.
As always, the club will have areas they need to strengthen in, but they will remain alert to any other deals that they can complete that represent value for money. Many names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park but, as yet, they have not signed anyone in July and with just less than three weeks to go before their Premier League season gets underway against Southampton, time is ticking for signings to be made.
The Shields Gazette recently conducted a poll to see how much Newcastle United fans believed the club needed to spend on signings this summer. And whilst most fans believe that a hefty amount needs to be spent, supporters are split on exactly how much the club need to spend before the summer window closes.
43% of respondents said that a spend between £100m and £150m would be enough to strengthen Howe’s squad, whilst 23% believe the club need to spend over £150m this summer. A very similar number, 24%, believe that a spend of between £50m and £100m would be sufficient.
Only 10% believe Newcastle United would have to spend £50m or less this summer, highlighting the challenge the club have on their hands in the market between now and when it shuts on Friday 30 August. That deadline gives Newcastle less than five weeks to complete their summer business and get a squad together that they believe will be good enough to challenge for Champions League qualification - something they will undoubtedly be targeting after missing out on European football entirely this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.