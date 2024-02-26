Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United duo Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are on the verge of returning from injury after four months out.

The pair are back in training this week as Newcastle prepare to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off). While the trip to Ewood Park is likely to come too soon for Anderson and Targett, upcoming matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea in the Premier League could see them back involved.

Anderson hasn't featured for Newcastle since a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in October while Targett suffered a serious hamstring injury minutes into the 3-0 win at Manchester United a week and a half later.

"They're getting there," Howe told The Gazette. "A long road for both of them with two very different injuries. Matt's was quite clear-cut with a bad tear in his hamstring which needed an operation and his recovery has been pretty straight line I think.

Matt Targett is closing in on a return.

"Elliot's has been a very, very difficult injury because he felt okay but a scan was saying a stress fracture in his back so he's had to give it a lot of rest where he couldn't be too active which is hugely frustrating for an athlete.

"He's worked really hard and felt good in the last few weeks and both of them are right on the tip of returning."