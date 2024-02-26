Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers host Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Ewood Park on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

The winners will progress through to the quarter-final of the competition. Newcastle have progressed to the last-16 of the competition with a 3-0 win at Sunderland in the third round and a 2-0 win at Fulham in the fourth round.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The previous rounds of the competition would have required replays had the score ended level after 90 minutes. However, from the fifth round onwards, FA Cup ties will go straight to extra-time and penalties if required.

So Newcastle's trip to Blackburn will be decided on the night. This is due to a rule change introduced in 2018 to reduce fixture congestion.

FA Cup replays have gradually been phased out over the last decade with quarter-final replays ditched in 2015 before fifth-round replays three years later. Third and fourth round replays could soon follow in the years to come.

Newcastle have only reached the FA Cup quarter-final once since the 2005-06 season and haven't won the competition since 1955. They face a Blackburn side currently sitting in the bottom half of the Championship in one of eight FA Cup ties taking place this week.

Non-league Maidstone United could progress to the quarter-final of the competition should they beat Championship side Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday night (7:45pm kick-off).