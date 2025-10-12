Newcastle United training ground twist after £200m PIF decision made

Newcastle United's current training ground in Benton | Newcastle United FC

Newcastle United training ground update after PIF budget approved for world-class complex.

Newcastle United have big plans for a new training ground having already invested millions into the current Darsley Park training centre.

Newcastle have reportedly identified a favoured site for a new state-of-the-art training complex to be built.

Earlier this year, two plots near Newcastle Airport and Newcastle Racecourse were identified as potential training ground sites, but now a third option has been reported.

According to Daily Mail, the club’s favoured location is land eight miles north of Newcastle city centre in Seaton Burn. Newcastle chiefs have reportedly visited land near the Seaton Burn interchange off the A19 and A1.

While a formal decision is yet to be made with other plots also under consideration, a significant budget has been approved to build the training ground.

NUFC planning £200m training ground investment

With a decision on the future of St James’ Park still yet to be made, as suggested by new chief executive officer David Hopkinson last month, momentum is starting to gather regarding a new training base for Newcastle.

Newcastle will partner with world-leading architects Populous to design the new training ground. Populous was behind the design of Real Madrid’s training complex which includes indoor and outdoor training facilities, a swimming pool, various function rooms and a 20,000-seater stadium.

Newcastle’s training complex plans will aim to include a small purpose-built stadium on-site, similar to the one seen at Real Madrid.

Fortunately for Newcastle, investment into club infrastructure such as the training ground and stadium are not taken into account when it comes to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. And that gives majority owners PIF the first real opportunity to properly flex its financial muscles.

But club sources are quick to stress that PIF are an ‘investment fund’ rather than a ‘sugar daddy’ who will just write blank cheques. This is why the approval of a £200million investment into a training ground could prove to be so significant.

And it’s something Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe approves of.

"I'd certainly like to think so,” Howe said when asked if PIF’s ambition can be made clear with investment into the infrastructure. “That's really important and I always say that when you're trying to build a football club upwards and forwards. The infrastructure is so important.

“The training ground is where the players live day to day. That environment is key. It can help you recruit players. It can help you keep players happy.

“We need world-class facilities if the club's ambitions are to be realised and, of course, that's interlinked to the stadium. Our stadium is fantastic now and I love playing there but if we are to improve, whether that means staying or leaving, whatever the outcome, trying to bring world-class facilities here will be a game-changer for us.”

Newcastle United confirm new training ground plans

But such plans could take years to finally come to fruition. In the meantime, Newcastle are set to remain at Darsley Park.

The Magpies’ current training ground has had a significant upgrade since the 2021 PIF-led takeover.

Over £10million has been invested to bring the previously dated facility up to Premier League standards.

And improvements are still being made after the club submitted fresh plans to extend the training centre back in April.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United have submitted plans to extend the club’s current first team Training Centre as work to identify a new site for a future training facility continues.

“The redevelopment proposals look to build upon the significant work carried out at the Darsley Park site in recent years, which has helped to deliver elite performance facilities for first team players and staff.

“Planning permission has been submitted for 1,350 square metres of necessary new-build accommodation, focusing on new office and meeting space and additional support facilities.

“In turn, the existing building will be reconfigured to provide further treatment spaces and staff support areas, alongside improved front of house facilities and an enlarged players' lounge.

“The site is currently occupied by 140 personnel. Staff and visitor numbers to the site will remain unchanged following the extension.

“The proposal improves space planning, and provides enhanced facilities by enabling the removal of low quality temporary buildings.

“The site area includes revised car parking to the north and west perimeter of the extension, with pedestrian access into the office, media and storage spaces.

“Accessible parking spaces have been provided along the north of the extension in close proximity to the main entrance.

“Photovoltaics (PV) have been combined on the roof of the new extension and areas of existing roof to offset electrical loads on the site. If approved, work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.”

Work is now underway after North Tyneside Council approved the application in August.