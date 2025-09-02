It was a busy transfer deadline day for Newcastle United - but not all deals came off for the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Newcastle were successful in striking a £55million deal with Brentford for forward Yoane Wissa and a Premier League record £130million exit for Alexander Isak to Liverpool, there were some lower profile deals that failed to materialise.

It’s been the busiest transfer window ever for The Magpies as they registered a record transfer spend as well as a record for transfer sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle sold Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka and Isak while bringing in Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Whether the squad are better off for it remains to be seen as they look to pick up their first win of the new season after the international break.

But there was one potentially lucrative transfer for Newcastle United that failed to materialise.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United deadline day striker transfer breaks down

As reported by The Gazette, Newcastle were open to letting William Osula leave the club before deadline day.

The Magpies had a deal agreed with Aston Villa for the Danish forward to make the move to Villa Park but were unable to proceed due to UEFA’s financial rules.

Newcastle had already done business with Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window by striking a £39million deal for Jacob Ramsey. The Villa academy graduate made the switch to Tyneside and banked his boyhood club a pure-profit deal to help combat Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

While agreeing to proceed with a deal for Osula with Villa would have been beneficial for Newcastle financially and not caused any issues when it comes to PSR, UEFA’s more strict financial rules ultimately put an end to the transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa agreeing to sell Ramsey to Newcastle and then buying Osula for a significant fee would have been seen as a swap deal in UEFA’s eyes. It would have limited the pure profit they had generated through the sale of Ramsey.

And Villa are following the rules closely after being hit with a fine by UEFA.

Newcastle then entered talks with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt over a £30million move for Osula. The forward withdrew from media duties with the Denmark national team, poised to finalise potential transfer but an agreement was not reached and Osula remains a Newcastle player.

Newcastle United Championship loan exit falls through

Newcastle went into deadline day looking to secure a Championship loan exit for 23-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashby has spent the past two seasons out on loan in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City and is yet to make a competitive appearance for Newcastle since his £3million move from West Ham United in January 2023.

Stoke City were one club credited with an interest in Ashby leading up to deadline day but a move failed to materialise.

Newcastle will consider loan options abroad to countries where the transfer windows remain open as Ashby seeks regular first-team football.