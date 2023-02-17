The striker joined the club from Newcastle United last month on a loan with an obligation to buy – and The Times report that a permanent move to the City Ground has been triggered by his third start last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood, 31, said his goodbyes at Newcastle after last month’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton at St James’s Park.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood.

“It was great to see Chris,” said United head coach Eddie Howe. “He came into my office, which was a really nice moment to share with him, because I’d not seen him since he left.