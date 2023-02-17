Newcastle United transfer deal confirmed after clause 'triggered'
Chris Wood’s move to Nottingham Forest has been made permanent – after just three starts.
The striker joined the club from Newcastle United last month on a loan with an obligation to buy – and The Times report that a permanent move to the City Ground has been triggered by his third start last weekend.
Wood, 31, said his goodbyes at Newcastle after last month’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton at St James’s Park.
“It was great to see Chris,” said United head coach Eddie Howe. “He came into my office, which was a really nice moment to share with him, because I’d not seen him since he left.
"I spoke with him. I think he went into the changing rooms to see the players, and both him and Jonjo had a really good moment with the group. It just goes to show how popular they were, how integral they were to the squad and how much they are going to be missed by everybody."