New claim on Newcastle United's commercial revenues as companies 'line up' to back club

That’s the view of former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan ahead of the fourth-placed club’s home game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Newcastle’s commercial revenues flatlined during Mike Ashley’s 14 years as owner, and the club’s ambitious new ownership group, looking to invest more in Eddie Howe’s squad, have announced a series of new sponsorship deals since a takeover in late 2021.

However, Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, has claimed that the Carabao Cup finalists are still “20 years” behind the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United “as a commercial operation.”

“Newcastle have got 20 years to catch up with the brands of Chelsea and Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League,” said Jordan.

“They’re going to spend a lot of money to do that. They’ve got nowhere near.

"Right now, Newcastle are doing very well in the league, but, as a commercial operation, with global eyes on the prize, they ain’t anywhere near the ideals behind Chelsea and Manchester City and Liverpool and Arsenal and Spurs and Manchester United. They’re not.

"Whilst I maintain this view, and I don’t care how many Geordies want to (spit) at me, you are a big club in Newcastle. You’re not a big club on the world (stage). You will be. They’re a big club in Newcastle, but they will be a big club on the global stage.”

Newcastle’s chief executive officer Darren Eales spoke about companies "lining up” to back the club last October.

"We’ve got so many compelling things about us,” said Eales. “Brands will always have different goals and objectives, but there’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.

“In the world of football, I’d say this is one of the most exciting stories out there. It’s Newcastle United, this sleeping giant of a club, going on a journey to hopefully be one of the top clubs in the world.”