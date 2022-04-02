Here is the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Nine-man PL transfer shortlist

According to the Athletic, Newcastle United have drawn up a list of players that they will target for transfer in the summer - should they remain a Premier League side.

Scotland defender Aaron Hickey(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nine of these players currently ply their trade in the Premier League - a potential indicator of how Newcastle will approach the summer window.

Included in this list is one-man that has been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Bernd Leno of Arsenal and Kepa Arrrizabalaga are also reportedly of interest as Newcastle look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, Jesse Lingard and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin are some of the other high-profile names rumoured to be on Newcastle’s shortlist.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze are also included in the report.

Bees join Hickey chase

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been joined by Brentford in their pursuit of defender Aaron Hickey.

Hickey, 19, has impressed since switching Hearts for Bologna in September 2020 and is now being eyed by some of England’s biggest sides.

Aston Villa, who signed fellow left-back Lucas Digne in January, are known to be interested in the defender, whilst Newcastle have also been credited with an interest.

And Birmingham Live report that Brentford have joined the duo in showing a major interest in the 19-year-old who has been capped twice by Scotland.

