Championship trio ‘eye’ Anderson

According to the Mirror, three Championship sides have reportedly shown an interest in signing Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson this summer.

Anderson is currently impressing whilst on-loan at Bristol Rovers, form that has seemingly caught the attention of clubs further up the football pyramid.

Playoff chasing QPR and Nottingham Forest are two of the sides reported to be showing an interest in Anderson, as are mid-table Preston North End.

After signing for the League Two side in January, head coach Eddie Howe admitted that he was ‘surprised’ that Anderson wasn’t playing his football in a higher division:

"We were slightly disappointed that it was in League Two, because I feel Elliot’s ready, in my opinion, for the Championship.” Howe said.

“I think he’s a very talented lad, and it’s no surprise that he’s gone to Bristol and done so well. I’m very thankful for their care and the opportunity they’ve given him.”

Leeds United’s Phillips ‘vulnerability’

Leeds United could be ‘vulnerable’ to losing Kalvin Phillips this summer, with Newcastle and Manchester United looking to pounce for the midfielder.

According to the Mirror, Phillips’ reported wages at Leeds, believed to be £25,000 per week, could allow Newcastle or the Red Devil’s to make a move for the England international.

Whilst a deal for Phillips would be expensive, with a fee of £50million touted, Newcastle’s ability to give Phillips a major pay-rise, whilst also sticking to their current wage structure, could give their chances of landing the midfielder a huge boost.

Interest in Brighton ‘keeper

Newcastle are known to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and the Sun report that they could be eyeing a move for Brighton shot-stopper Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez, 24, has been a regular in the Seagulls goal since returning from a loan spell at Rochdale - Sanchez was in the Rochdale side that held Steve Bruce’s team to a 1-1 draw at Spotland in early 2020.

This season, the Spaniard has kept eight clean-sheets and conceded 34 goals in 29 league games and according to reports, Newcastle will bid £20million to secure the ‘keeper’s services this summer.

