Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Danjuma’s PL praise

Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma has revealed that the atmosphere at Premier League games is ‘indescribable’ and that a return to England could be in his future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been credited with interest in the former Bournemouth man who has been in sensational form in Spain this season:

“In terms of the Premier League, it’s indescribable. The thing I will never forget in the Premier League is the fans. If you just walk into the stadium you cannot replicate the feeling of a Premier League game elsewhere in the world, it’s different.

“So in that regard you are always going to miss a bit of England. If I’m returning one day, I guess that’s up to the way I perform and what the future holds for me.”

Danjuma is valued at £45million by Transfermarkt.

NUFC join Bowen hunt?

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in the summer - according to the 90min.com.

Liverpool are the other side that are showing interest in the winger who has nine goals and ten assists in just 29 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The Magpies had been heavily-linked with a move for Bowen before he joined the Hammers from Hull City in January 2020, but couldn’t agree a price before he made the £20million switch to the London Stadium.

A deal for Bowen would likely cost in excess of £50million.

Trio interested in centre-back

According to RMC Sport, Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi is being ‘watched closely’ by Newcastle United who could make a move for the centre-back in summer.

However, in order to lure him to St James’s Park, they will have to fend off interest from West Ham and Napoli.