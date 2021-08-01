And Steve Bruce has a new injury concern as the new campaign approaches.

Bruce is without Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin at Burton Albion due to injury and illness respectively.

Joe Willock

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds that you may have missed today:

Arsenal make Joe Willock decision – and it's not good news…

Arsenal have decided to hold on to Joe Willock

That’s after the Gunners reportedly rejected a new offer from Newcastle United.

Bruce is keen to re-sign the former Tyneside loanee following an impressive stint at St James' Park last campaign.

The 21-year-old scored eight Premier League goals for the Magpies during his time in the North East

Willock also netted in his last seven appearances for Newcastle, scoring late goals against Liverpool and West Ham to hand his team important points.

The transfer saga between Newcastle, Arsenal and Willock has gone on all summer but it now appears that Mikel Arteta is planning to use him this season.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, Ian McGarry explained the situation in what could turn out to be a colossal blow for Bruce just under two weeks before the season starts.

"They want to keep Joe Willock," he said.

"My information is that Newcastle United have made an improved offer in terms of loan fee to take Joe Willock again for a season.

"Arsenal have declined that offer and in doing so informed the player and his agent that he is in Mikel Arteta's plans having proven himself in the division with Newcastle United.

"So it looks to me like they will retain Willock on the basis he will get game time and they will develop him at the Emirates Stadium rather than have him do so elsewhere.

"Not saying that it's definitely not the case he will go out on loan but at this moment in time, I think Arteta is keen to keep his options open."

