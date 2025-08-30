Alexander Isak, Nick Woltemade and Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen is a target for Newcastle United before Monday’s deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has revealed he ‘hopes’ that Jorgen Strand Larsen will remain a Wolves player past Monday’s transfer deadline. The summer window closes at 7pm on Monday night and Newcastle United are expected to be one of the busiest clubs heading into the final hours of the transfer window.

Strand Larsen has been wanted for a number of weeks and has been the centre of two bids from St James’ Park - both of which have been rejected by the Molineux outfit. With just hours left of the window to go and very little time to bring in a replacement, it seems almost inevitable that the Norwegian will remain at Molineux rather than make the switch to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, that is the view of his current manager who is determined to see his talisman remain in the midlands. Speaking to Sky Sports, Pereira was asked if Strand Larsen would remain a Wolves player past Monday night’s deadline: "I hope so. He is an important player,” Pereira responded.

"Today [v Everton], if he plays, his quality could give us something else. We are not in a situation to sell our best players. The information I have is that he will stay with us."

Newcastle United desperate for striker solution

As Pereira was giving his reaction to Wolves’ defeat to Everton - and discussing the future of Strand Larsen - the Magpies were limping to yet another goalless draw. Another blunt display up-front, this time with Will Osula leading the line, means they have now gone five Premier League matches without a win - scoring just two goals in one game in that time.

Their new club-record signing Nick Woltemade was in attendance at Elland Road, but could do nothing to help his teammates from the stands on a frustrating afternoon. Eddie Howe tried to shake things up with a switch in formation, but that didn’t have the desired effect and they looked more disjointed than normal, rather than being the beneficiaries of potential chaos that can emerge from a shift in system and personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The spectre of Alexander Isak’s absence will, one way or another, be solved in the coming days, whilst Woltemade will hope he can be the man to end Newcastle United’s profligacy up-front. Strand Larsen seems to be a no-go, whilst the Wissa deal looks more and more complicated to tie up with each passing minute.

As Newcastle United have discovered throughout the summer window, new strikers are difficult to find and transfers, particularly in the final few hours of the window, can be very hard to finalise. Speaking to Sky Sports about Newcastle United’s transfer search, Howe revealed he was hopeful of more additions, but didn’t commit to guaranteeing a new face before the window shuts: “Being the manager you are always hopeful that you can maybe add one more that can make a difference but I am really happy with the work we have done so far and I think we are a lot stronger than last season. Fingers crossed we might be able to do some more.”