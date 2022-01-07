Newcastle United transfer news and Kieran Trippier press conference - Recap
It is set to be an intriguing day on Tyneside.
Kieran Trippier’s announcement as a Newcastle United player was made at 8am this morning to the delight of supporters across the globe.
Howe, speaking after the clash with Manchester United, stressed that ‘every day counts’ in the January window, saying:
“Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have.
“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.”
Newcastle United are still active in the market and reportedly had a bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos rejected yesterday and their attempts to temp Lille to let Sven Botman leave France have so far proved difficult.
Newcastle United transfer news LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 14:40
- Kieran Trippier is expected to face the media shortly
- Toon submit ‘improved offer’ for Sven Botman
- Trippier: “I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club."
Hello and welcome to today’s Newcastle United transfer blog.
It could be an exciting day at St James’s Park with the announcement of Kieran Trippier’s signing expected this morning.
Kieran Trippier CONFIRMED
Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Kieran Trippier on a two-and-a-half year deal from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.
Trippier: “I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.
“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to step out at St. James’ Park as a Newcastle player.”
Newcastle United fans delight
Supporters took to social media to share their delight with Newcastle’s first foray into the transfer market.
@Dan96___ wrote: ‘Incredible signing this, especially with our position in the table. Fair play to Trippier aswell seeing the potential and buying into a project’
And @IrishMagsNUFC shared a similar sentiment: ‘What a signing, man. First of many, hopefully. #NUFC’
Aston Villa confirm Coutinho agreement
Aston Villa have confirmed that they have reached an agreement over the signing of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season. Newcastle United had been one of the clubs linked with a move for the Brazilian this window, however, it now appears that Villa Park, rather than St James’s Park, will be his destination for the remainder of the campaign.
Mouth of Tyne Podcast
In our latest podcast, writers Dom Scurr and Joe Buck discussed what sort of impact Kieran Trippier will have at Newcastle United and how his move to St James’s Park could be a sign of things to come.
Newcastle submit ‘improved offer’ for defender
Newcastle United have reportedly submitted an improved offer to sign Lille defender Sven Botman - according to reports from The Athletic
The 21-year-old is believed to be interested in a move to the Premier League, but his club are reluctant to sell the defender midway through the season.
Howe rebuffs Trippier claims
Eddie Howe has rebuffed claims that Kieran Trippier’s signing for Newcastle was motivated by money.
Howe rejected those claims in his press conference today, stating that the ‘longer-term vision’ was an appealing aspect for the full-back:
Howe: “Kieran hasn’t come for the financial benefits of the contract,” said United’s head coach. “He’s come for the club, and for the challenge that the team faces at the current time, but also the longer-term vision, so I think that’s a massive thing for the club.
How the announcement was made...
Kieran Trippier - career profile
Kieran Trippier is due to speak to the media following confirmation of his move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle United. Stay tuned for all the latest updates...