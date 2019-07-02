‘Inshallah’ – if Allah wills it – is a term commonly used in the Middle East, and one anyone familiar with the culture will be all too aware of. And it is for that reason, patience is being urged by those in the known in the Gulf when it comes to the Newcastle United takeover.

Unfortunately, Rafa Benitez could wait no longer for tangible evidence of progress, and it remains to be seen how long Mike Ashley holds out, too. Importantly, though, he is yet to kick the Bin Zayed Group bid out the park – something he has done with others in the past, either directly, or indirectly.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: A general view of St. James Park ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on October 21, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

All the while pre-season starts in a day, with United jetting off to China next week.

As things stand, an agreement for the deal in principle is done, but the hold up has been with the Premier League owners and directors test. It’s still not known if that has been completed or even started.

Meanwhile, Benitez this morning released a statement to his official website expressing his delight at taking over at Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

And, despite the reported £12million a year contract he’s penned, it’s not all about the money for the Spaniard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have had offers of greater financial significance during my career, but they weren't the project I was looking for," said Benitez.

"What I have found at Dalian is an incredible project that has arrived at the perfect time and this has been a major factor in my decision. We've accepted the challenge of leading a superb project with the full backing and confidence of the club’s leadership team."

Benitez also confirmed that his coaches at Newcastle – Paco de Miguel, Mikel Antía and Antonio Gómez – will all join him in China.

On the transfer front, Newcastle United are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Steve Mounie.

But Huddersfield Town are set to drive a hard bargain this summer, for any clubs wanting to nab their record signing.