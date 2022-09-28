Darren England has been confirmed as the referee for Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League match against Fulham.

The Doncaster-born official took charge of United’s draw against Crystal Palace last October - booking Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Matt Ritchie.

He also officiated Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in May but booked none of Eddie Howe’s men at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies return to action this weekend following the international break and will face an in-form Cottagers side.

Fulham currently sit sixth in the Premier League table after winning three of their opening seven matches.

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UNITED HANDED BOOST IN PURSUIT OF CHELSEA ACE

Leeds United target Christian Pulisic will reportedly look to leave Stamford Bridge next summer. It is believed that Jesse Marsch is eager to bring his fellow American to Elland Road. (Dean Jones)

LIVERPOOL ‘PUT OFF’ BY BRIGHTON MIDFIELDER’S AGENT FEES

Liverpool’s summer interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo was reportedly scuppered by the amount they would have to pay in agent fees. There was thoguht to be a number of different agencies claiming to represent the Ecuador international. (CBS Sports)

NEWCASTLE UTD CONSIDER FORWARD’S £27M RELEASE CLAUSE

Newcastle United are thought to be considering a move for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, who is believed to have a £27m release clause in his contract. Everton are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old after her scored his first goal for the Spanish club last month. (NewcastleWorld)

WEST HAM TARGET TO MAKE DECISION AFTER WORLD CUP

Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly set to make a decision on his future after the World Cup. West Ham had a £10.7m bid rejected for the Poland international in the summer, while AC Milan are among a number of other clubs interested. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA EYE REUNION WITH ACADEMY PRODUCT

Chelsea are said to be very keen on bringing Tammy Abraham back to the club, with a €80m release clause available to them next summer. The Roma forward scored 17 goals in Serie A last season. (Corriere dello Sport)

MAN UTD TO REVIVE INTEREST IN SPAIN INTERNATIONAL

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has reportedly re-emerged on Manchester United’s radar ahead of the January transfer window. The Spaniard is thought to have a release clause of around €65m. (La Razon)

ASTON VILLA TARGET ‘DREAMS’ OF PLAYING IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has admitted that his dream has always been to play in the Premier League. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has expressed interest in reuniting with the 26-year-old. (Daily Record)

INTER MILAN EYE SWOOP FOR LEICESTER OUTCAST

Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu if they lose Milan Skriniar next summer. The Turkish international’s contract expires at t the end of the season and he hasn’t played a minute in the Premier League since May. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

