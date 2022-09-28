As expected, Callum Wilson is set to return from a hamstring injury for Newcastle's Premier League match at Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes is also expected to be back in contention after The Magpies requested that he withdrew from the Brazil squad early following a thigh issue.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed shot during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Head coach Eddie Howe expects Elliot Anderson to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the match with the 19-year-old returning to training this week.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who has also been nursing a hamstring issue, could be back in contention for a place on the bench alongside Anderson.

The Mail Online have claimed that Jonjo Shelvey is also nearing a return from his hamstring injury having made ‘excellent progress’ behind the scenes.