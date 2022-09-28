News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United could welcome four players back from injury at Fulham in major fitness boost

Newcastle United have finally received a bit of positive news on the injury front.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:00 am

As expected, Callum Wilson is set to return from a hamstring injury for Newcastle's Premier League match at Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes is also expected to be back in contention after The Magpies requested that he withdrew from the Brazil squad early following a thigh issue.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed shot during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Head coach Eddie Howe expects Elliot Anderson to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the match with the 19-year-old returning to training this week.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who has also been nursing a hamstring issue, could be back in contention for a place on the bench alongside Anderson.

The Mail Online have claimed that Jonjo Shelvey is also nearing a return from his hamstring injury having made ‘excellent progress’ behind the scenes.

Alexander Isak (leg) and Chris Wood (rib) are likely to miss the trip after picking up injuries on international duty with Sweden and New Zealand respectively.

