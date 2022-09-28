Newcastle United could welcome four players back from injury at Fulham in major fitness boost
Newcastle United have finally received a bit of positive news on the injury front.
As expected, Callum Wilson is set to return from a hamstring injury for Newcastle's Premier League match at Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Bruno Guimaraes is also expected to be back in contention after The Magpies requested that he withdrew from the Brazil squad early following a thigh issue.
Head coach Eddie Howe expects Elliot Anderson to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the match with the 19-year-old returning to training this week.
Allan Saint-Maximin, who has also been nursing a hamstring issue, could be back in contention for a place on the bench alongside Anderson.
The Mail Online have claimed that Jonjo Shelvey is also nearing a return from his hamstring injury having made ‘excellent progress’ behind the scenes.
Alexander Isak (leg) and Chris Wood (rib) are likely to miss the trip after picking up injuries on international duty with Sweden and New Zealand respectively.