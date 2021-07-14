Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies could miss out on Premier League defender, Chelsea eye ex-Atletico Madrid sensation

Newcastle United transfer news

One player who looks set to stay at St James' Park this summer is Isaac Hayden, who is understood to be keen to remain with the club despite being linked with a move to Southampton.

Meanwhile, Magpies manager Steve Bruce is set to give his whole squad a run-out this weekend, by splitting the side between two friendly matches, which should allow each of players to get at least "60-70 minutes" of action under their belts.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter as clubs looks to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign, in the knowledge that a slow start could prove disastrous for their season goals.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Newcastle United and general Premier League transfer gossip and news:

Spurs have leapfrogged Chelsea to become the new favourites to sign Wolves ace Adama Traore. The Spain international, who could cost as much as £40m, has made over 100 Premier League appearances across three seasons with his club. (SkyBet)

Wolves have been named shock favourites to sign former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona man looks set to sold this summer, and could go for a fraction of the £142m his club paid for him back in 2018. (SkyBet)

Leeds United are said to still be in contact with Cagliari over a move for £30m-rated Uruguay international Nahitan Nandez. It has been suggested that the end of the Copa America, in which he participated, could see things move forward in the coming weeks. (Sport Witness)

Norwich City have completed the signing of midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from OGC Nice. The £3.5m man has spent his entire career to date in France, also featuring for Dijon in both Ligue 2 and Ligue 1. (Club website)

Sheffield United could be set to beat Newcastle United to the signing of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson. Both the Magpies and the Black Cats are said to have offers turned down for the centre-back, but the Blades could potentially meet their £2m asking price. (Football Insider)

Spurs are closing in on a move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who could cost round £17m. The 22-year-old already has over 20 senior caps for Japan, and was AFC Asia Cup runner-up with his country back in 2019. (Sport Witness)

Arsenal are moving closer to completing a move for Brighton defender Ben White, as the end of Euro 2020 sparks a host of transfer deals. The Gunners have already signed defender Nuno Tavares, who joined from Benfica last week. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea have been tipped to pursue a loan move for Barcelona man Antoine Griezmann. The France international has failed to replicate the lethal goal scoring form that saw his club sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2019, and could be given a short-term move this summer. (Sky Sports)