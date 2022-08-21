Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies linked with TWO players but face competition from Everton and Leicester
Ex-Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney has been linked with three clubs in the Premier League.
Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United are all said to be interested in a deal for the Brentford striker. The 26-year-old netted 12 times in the league last campaign as The Bees retained their Premier League status.
Toney was on the books at St James’s Park from 2015 until 2018 but struggled to break into Newcastle United’s first-team and was sent on several loans before moving to Peterborough United.
In other news, Joao Pedro is reportedly the subject of a final £25million bid from Newcastle United, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.
Watford are said to have turned down two previous offers for the 20-year-old Brazilian forward.
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has also been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to reports.
That’s after it recently emerged Real Madrid's Casemiro was to make the move to Old Trafford, which could potentially push McTominay down the pecking order at United.
Newcastle, alongside their Premier League rivals Everton, Southampton and Leicester, are understood to be keen, along with clubs in both Italy and Germany, claims 90min.
Newcastle United will be without Jonjo Shelvey for the next 12 weeks, Eddie Howe recently confirmed, leaving the Magpies light in the middle. The 30-year-old underwent surgery on his hamstring in London last weekend and is set to miss the first half of the campaign and is not expected to return to action until after the World Cup.