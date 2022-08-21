Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United are all said to be interested in a deal for the Brentford striker. The 26-year-old netted 12 times in the league last campaign as The Bees retained their Premier League status.

Toney was on the books at St James’s Park from 2015 until 2018 but struggled to break into Newcastle United’s first-team and was sent on several loans before moving to Peterborough United.

In other news, Joao Pedro is reportedly the subject of a final £25million bid from Newcastle United, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Watford are said to have turned down two previous offers for the 20-year-old Brazilian forward.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has also been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to reports.

That’s after it recently emerged Real Madrid's Casemiro was to make the move to Old Trafford, which could potentially push McTominay down the pecking order at United.

Newcastle, alongside their Premier League rivals Everton, Southampton and Leicester, are understood to be keen, along with clubs in both Italy and Germany, claims 90min.