Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies offered French midfielder as interest in Venezuelan strike target heats up; Dwight Gayle eyed for £20m exit
Morgan Sanson's agent has been tasked with securing the midfielder a big-money move away from Marseille - and Newcastle United are reportedly in the frame.
The Magpies, according to French publication L'Equipe, will be offered the chance to take the midfielder from the south of France, but the deal could be worth more than £20million.
West Ham United and Wolves have been heavily linked with a move for the player, who is a team-mate of ex-Magpies winger Florian Thauvin.
Marseille are keen to shift some of their more saleable assets this summer, having missed out on European football next season, despite spending big to chase a return to Champions League football.
Thauvin, Sanson and former AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman are reportedly available to the highest bidder, as Andre Villas-Boas oversees a complete squad overhaul.
Meanwhile, reported Newcastle United target Jan Hurtado is edging closer to a move to Serie A outfit Sampdoria.
The Venezuelan is rated aroun the £7.9million mark by his club Gimnasia La Plata, but bids, so far, have not gone past the £4.4million mark.
At 19-year-old fits the bill in terms of age and sell on value for United, but it remains to be seen if any bids progress over the next few weeks with the future of manager Rafa Benitez still up in the air.
Argentinian radio station 221 Radio claim United, along with Ligue 1 Marseille and Atalanta are all interested in the player.
Elsewhere, Stoke City are considering a move for Dwight Gayle, according to a report.
The Newcastle striker scored 23 goals for loan club West Bromwich Albion last season in the Championship.