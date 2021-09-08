Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies saw £12m powerhouse defender bid knocked back, Spurs urged to sign Serie A star

The Red Devils, who now has superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back among their ranks, will be pushing for the title this season, and the Magpies will need to be at their best to secure a positive result against the hosts.
Meanwhile, Newcastle talisman Allan Saint-Maximin has opened up on why he opted to remain at the club despite having the potential to leave the club for a hefty fee in the last transfer window. He revealed: “I’ve got a really good connection (with the fans). That’s why I decided to stay at Newcastle.
“For the love and the support they give me, it’s so important for me and they deserve more. Last season, it was a long time without supporters so every goal I scored I could not celebrate with them.”
He added: “It’s difficult when you feel everything is against you. We have conceded three penalties (so far this season). It’s hard but sometimes this happens and it’s better to happen at the start of the season.
“Everyone feels good because we know how hard we work in training. I feel really tired because we are working a lot. We just have to keep going, even if things go against us.
“We have to keep our head up because if the head goes down, it’s more difficult for everyone.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: