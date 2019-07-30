Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies suffer double defender blow as striker price is revealed; Irishman close to exit but midfielder set to remain
Sweden international defender Emil Krafth is keen to move to Newcastle United this summer – but the Magpies have so far been unable to strike a deal.
According to the Sun, Krafth’s club Amiens have rejected a £4.5million bid for the full-back. The report claims the fee wanted at present is seen as “too high” by the Magpies’ hierarchy.
It states: “Amiens rate Krafth higher although Newcastle think they have gone far enough for a squad player.
“Krafth wants to go as there’s a lucrative deal on Tyneside. But Amiens are asking for more as they want to spend themselves.
Although, a move for the the 24-year-old could be rekindled later in the window, which closes on Thursday, August 8 at 5pm.
Another reported Newcastle target Danny Rose has been handed a lifeline at Tottenham Hotspur - having been included in their squad for the Audi Cup.
The full-back was linked with a move to St James's Park this summer - although Spurs' asking price could have scuppered a deal - but now has a chance to prove his worth to the Champions League finalists.
Meanwhile, United have made a decision on the future of Jack Colback.
The Gazette understands that Bruce is minded to keep Colback at Newcastle this season.
And the Daily Mail report that Bristol City will look to seal a deal for Ciaran Clark - having identified the centre back as a potential replacement for Brighton-bound Adam Webster.
They believe a £6million fee would be enough to secure Clark.
Elsewhere, Brazilian news outlet UOL claim that the Magpies are one of a number of clubs who have approached Vasco da Gama over forward Marrony.
Indeed, they claim that a fee of just €12m will be required to lure the youngster to St James's Park.
Porto and a host of other European sides are thought to be keen.
While, the Magpies have long-been linked with a move for young Coventry City Tom Bayliss - but may now face some fresh competition.
Football Insider claim that Aston Villa, Huddersfield Town and Derby County have all enquired about the 20-year-old - who the Sky Blues are keen to retain.