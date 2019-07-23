Newcastle United transfer news: Man United not ready to give up chase of Sean Longstaff - £30m bid set to test Magpies' resolve
Manchester United are not ready to give up their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.
The Magpies are keen to hang on to the 21-year-old, who rose to prominence during a nine-game Premier League run before a knee-injury cut his 2018/19 season short.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ready to walk away from the Longstaff deal.
And fresh reports claim the Red Devils are about to test the Magpies’ resolve with just 16 days left of the summer transfer window.
A reported bid of around £30million is set to be tabled for the classy midfielder, who returned from injury in United’s 1-0 win over West Ham in Shanghai in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
Newcastle are thought to value Longstaff in the region of £50million, with new head coach Steve Bruce seeing Longstaff as a major player in his United XI next season.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly entered negotiations to sign French World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe.
But West Ham United are also believed to be in talks for the 26-year-old right-back.
Elsewhere on the transfer front, Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson has reportedly scouted Marrony ahead of a potential move for the Vasco striker.
United have just 16 days left to sign players, with the transfer window closing on August 8.
And one player who has reportedly caught the eye is the 20-year-old.
Globo report Nickson went to Brazil to personally check out the forward and “liked what he saw”.