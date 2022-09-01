News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United transfer news: Nice ‘hijack’ deadline day move for Leeds United-bound striker previously linked with NUFC

Marseille striker Bamba Dieng has been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer, but a late deadline day twist means he may stay in France.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:07 pm

Dieng has been linked with Newcastle and Leeds United throughout the summer with his time in Marseille seemingly at an end.

Leeds had reportedly agreed a fee with the French side for Dieng and the striker was set to make his way to England to complete a medical.

Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani even tweeted to claim the deal was done in a reply to a fan: ‘Agreed. Let s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing’.

However, it appears that a late offer from Ligue 1 side Nice may have halted Dieng’s proposed move to Elland Road with a five-year contract now on the table from the French side - according to Sky Sports.

They report that Dieng is ‘leaning more towards’ a move to Nice rather than to Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Senegal international has scored nine goals in 46 appearances for Marseille and has been tipped to have a bright future in the game.

If Dieng were to move to Leeds, he would become their eighth signing of the summer.

Before the Magpies completed the signing of Alexander Isak, Dieng had emerged as a reported alternative for Eddie Howe’s side who have confirmed the deadline day departures of Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle and Matty Longstaff.

