Dieng has been linked with Newcastle and Leeds United throughout the summer with his time in Marseille seemingly at an end.

Leeds had reportedly agreed a fee with the French side for Dieng and the striker was set to make his way to England to complete a medical.

Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani even tweeted to claim the deal was done in a reply to a fan: ‘Agreed. Let s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing’.

However, it appears that a late offer from Ligue 1 side Nice may have halted Dieng’s proposed move to Elland Road with a five-year contract now on the table from the French side - according to Sky Sports.

They report that Dieng is ‘leaning more towards’ a move to Nice rather than to Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Senegal international has scored nine goals in 46 appearances for Marseille and has been tipped to have a bright future in the game.

If Dieng were to move to Leeds, he would become their eighth signing of the summer.