Newcastle United transfer news: Portugal international linked; Sevilla midfielder on Magpies' radar
Newcastle United are reportedly ‘close’ to signing Portugal international defender Edgar Le.
Turkish outlet TRT Spor report that the Magpies’ move for the 25-year-old former Barcelona youth product, who currently plies his trade with Lille, should then see the Ligue 1 outfit sign Yusuf Yazici from Trabzonspor.
A deal in the region of £4.5million is being reported for the defender, who can operate in the centre or on the right.
United are in the hunt for defensive recruits in the final days of the window, with a right-back and left-back thought to be high on the Magpies’ list of targets.
The need for a left-sided player has been heightened with the injury suffered by Matt Ritchie at Hibs’ Easter Road on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, a report in Spain suggests United could reignite their interest in former France youth international midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 26-year-old has been linked to United before and, according to Estadio Deportivo, is said to be available for around £13million this summer, with the La Liga side keen to recoup the money they paid Lille for the player last summer. Amadou failed to hold down a regular place in Los Hispalenses’ starting XI and has reportedly been made available for transfer.
St Etienne and Getafe are also understood to be keen on a move for the player.
Elsewhere, youngster Nathan Harker has followed Freddie Woodman out the door at United – signing a loan deal with non-league Blyth Spartans.
The 20-year-old joins the National League North side until January.
He said: “It’s great to be joining Blyth Spartans – it’s a club with a lot of history. Being from Morpeth, I have known the club growing up, so for my first loan to be here is a good feeling. It’ll be good to get out on the pitch and get some experience. It’s a big opportunity. I’m hoping to achieve a lot on the pitch while I’m here. It’s a fresh squad, and I want to help them push for the highest league position they can.”
Woodman, 22, yesterday joined Championship club Swansea City on a season-long loan.