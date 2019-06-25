Newcastle United transfer news: Potential Bin Zayed Group takeover and Rafa Benitez exit clouds progress on Tyneside – but club chiefs push on with summer transfer plans
Newcastle United are set to push ahead with their summer transfer business, despite the loss of Rafa Benitez and continuing Bin Zayed Group takeover uncertainty.
According to a report in the Mirror, the United hierarchy will look to tie up deals which Benitez would not sign off on, with the Spaniard having the final say on incomings until June 30.
While Benitez favoured doing a deal for Salomon Rondon, Brazilian striker Joelinton, rated in the £30million bracket by club Hoffenheim, was preferred by the powers that be.
The report states: "Despite being without a boss, Newcastle chiefs will now push on with signing players they have lined-up with their scouting team, and Benitez was not keen on.
"Hoffenheim's Brazilian striker Joelinton is a £30m-plus target. Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin has also been looked at, and would cost £25m.
"Newcastle's situation is complicated by a potential takeover with the club up for sale for £300m. Two groups are in talks and Ashley is likely to set a deadline to prevent it dragging on much longer.
"A new owner may want to make their own managerial appointment."
On United’s hunt for a new manager, FOUR new names emerged to replace Benitez in the St James’s Park hotseat – with Claudio Ranieri, David Moyes, Gio van Bronckhorst and Laurent Blanc all reportedly expressing an interest.
While the BZG takeover was said to be “still in motion” by the man that broke the original story.
Justin Allen, of the Sun, tweeted: “Newcastle takeover process is still in motion. I can't report anything more than that I am afraid. I know how frustrating this must be for all #NUFC fans.”