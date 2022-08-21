Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are set to host Manchester City in their third Premier League match of the season this afternoon.

The Magpies are unbeaten so far after taking four points from Nottingham Forest and Brighton, however will face their toughest test yet in the defending champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have taken maximum points, while scoring six goals and conceding zero.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have failed to beat City since a 2-1 victory back in January 2019 but will be confident they can end their poor run today.

Here are today’s rumours...

• LEEDS UNITED LINKED With £17M EVERTON FORWARD

Leeds United are reportedly looking to sign Everton striker Mois Kean, with his loan spell at Juventus set to be cut short. The 22-year-old scored five goals in Serie A last season. (Jeunesfooteux)

• NEWCASTLE SEE £25M BID REJECTED FOR MIDFIELDER

Newcastle United have seen their first bid of around £25m for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez turned down. The Dutch club are said to demand closer to £34m for his services. (TUDN)

• LIVERPOOL PREPARE £42.3M OFFER FOR BRIGHTON YOUNGSTER

Liverpool are ready to move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo are are reportedly prepared to offer £42.3m for his signature. Manchester United are also eager on the 20-year-old. (Studio Football)

• WEST HAM TARGET DOUBLE CHELSEA SWOOP

West Ham are reportedly closing in on the £13m signing of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, while they are still eager to snap up Armando Broja before deadline day. Thomas Tuchel has previously said he intends to keep the forward at Stamford Bridge this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

• EVERTON IN POLE POSITION TO SIGN SOUTHAMPTON ACE

Everton have reportedly made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams and are thought to be leading the race for his signature, with Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Leeds also interested. (Ryan Taylor - Daily Express)

• CHELSEA WEIGH UP MOVE FOR 12-GOAL STRIKER

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with Everton and Manchester United also interested. The 26-year-old bagged 12 goals following the Bees' promotion to the Premier League and now has two goals in three matches so far this season. (Daily Mirror)

• SOUTHAMPTON EYE MAN UNITED ACADEMY PRODUCT

Southampton are one of a number of clubs targeting Manchester United midfielder James Garner. The Red Devils are said to be willing to let him go for around £14m after his stellar season last time out that saw him win promotion with Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

• EVERTON JOIN RACE FOR MAN UNITED TARGET

Everton are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United to the signing of Gody Gakpo this summer. The PSV winger scored 12 goals and assisted 13 in the Eredivisie last season. (The Sun)

