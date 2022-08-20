Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tough afternoon is in-store for the Magpies at St James’s Park as they attempt to overcome Pep Guardiola’s side.

City have scored six unanswered goals this season and with the imperious Erling Haaland up-front, are looking like being a major force in the division once again.

Eddie Howe’s side will hope to end City’s unbeaten start to the season but following a 9-0 aggregate defeat to the Citizens last campaign, it looks an almighty task.

This has been reflected in the supercomputer’s forecast for the game that sees Newcastle given just a 12% chance of victory at St James’s Park.

The model, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, believes there is an 18% chance the sides share the points whilst a win for the visitors stands at a whopping 70%.

City have taken all three points from 12 of their last 16 visits to Tyneside with Newcastle’s only victory in that time coming in 2019 when Matt Ritchie’s late penalty secured a 2-1 win for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday, Leeds United host Chelsea (2pm kick-off) as both sides put their respective unbeaten records on the line.

'Data experts' have delivered their verdict ahead of Newcastle United's clash with Manchester City (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Brighton, fresh from their stalemate against the Magpies last weekend, travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium.

Monday night’s offering from the Premier League comes from Old Trafford where out-of-sorts Manchester United host Liverpool as both sides search for their first win of the season.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions for all the Premier League action remaining this weekend:

Supercomputer Premier League predictions

West Ham v Brighton: 37% chance of a home win, 37% chance of an away win, 27% chance of a draw

Leeds United v Chelsea: 17% chance of a home win, 62% chance of an away win, 21% chance of a draw

Newcastle United v Manchester City: 12% chance of a home win, 70% chance of an away win, 18% chance of a draw