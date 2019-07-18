Newcastle United transfer news: Steve Bruce warns Manchester United over Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce will not entertain bids for Sean Longstaff – as he sees the midfielder as a key part of his plans.
That’s according to a report from Sky Sports who claim that Bruce, appointed as Rafa Benitez's successor at St James's Park yesterday, believes the 21-year-old will be a key component of his side.
Longstaff has been the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils looking to invest in promising homegrown talent.
The Newcastle United man was quickly identified as a potential target – but talk of a £50million asking price seemed to have somewhat stifled United’s interest.
And Newcastle’s new head coach has no intention of losing the academy graduate, who it is claimed is a ‘key part of his plans this season’, and has reportedly warned clubs off his star man.
Longstaff himself is thought to be ‘excited’ by the prospect of working with the former Sheffield Wednesday manager, who arrived in Shanghai ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy third-place play-off on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are thought to be set to up their interest in Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka.
The Daily Mail report that the 30-year-old is being courted by a number of clubs, but that Villa have moved ahead of the chasing pack as they a sturdy pair of hands between the sticks.
Dubravka is believed to be valued at around £12million, with Manchester United also rumoured to be interested in recent weeks.