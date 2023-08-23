Newcastle United are now preparing for a mouth-watering clash with Liverpool after suffering defeat to Manchester City.

The Magpies put on a brave display against the Premier League champions, but they ultimately came up short, and they must now prove their top four quality against a Liverpool side with similar ambitions. In the meantime, club chiefs will continue to work on transfer business, be it incomings or outgoings, with the end of the window now just over a week away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we round up all the latets transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Transfer plan

The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has issued an update on Newcastle’s transfer plans for the rest of the window, claiming the club are likely to ‘wait’.

“One of the thoughts going into the summer was that a right-sided centre-back would be a position Newcastle would like to add greater depth to,” he said on the Pod on the Tyne..

“A, because of Schar’s age and the fact that he does seem to succumb to these injuries that thankfully he seems to come back from relatively quickly but eventually you would think one is going to keep him out for a little bit of time. And just more of a ball-playing centre-back than Jamaal Lascelles who would be the direct backup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem has been in the market this summer Newcastle do not see value in the type of players they would want. They would rather wait and get the correct right centre-back – the one they see as being a long-term rather than panicking.”

Livramento claim

Newcastle are said to have beaten off a big rival when they signed Tino Livramento.

Livramento joined the Magpies from Southampton on a deal worth £32million, but the 20-year-old is said to have had the option to re-join Chelsea, who reportedly tried to take advantage of their buy-back option, which gave them first choice of a deal, and for a cheaper fee.