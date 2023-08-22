Four Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Isaac Hayden this summer. Hayden hasn’t featured for the Newcastle United first-team since December 2021 and spent last season on-loan at Norwich City.

Hayden has trained away from the first-team during pre-season and is expected to leave the club this summer. According to various reports, four Championship clubs have reportedly identified the former Arsenal man as a potential signing.

Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Brom have been credited with an interest in Hayden as they look to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the summer transfer deadline on Friday, September 1. Southampton, under new boss Russell Martin, had previously been linked with a move for the midfielder following the sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.