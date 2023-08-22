News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Newcastle United ace wanted by Championship quartet including Middlesbrough and West Brom

Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden has been linked with moves to a host of Championship clubs.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Four Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Isaac Hayden this summer. Hayden hasn’t featured for the Newcastle United first-team since December 2021 and spent last season on-loan at Norwich City.

Hayden has trained away from the first-team during pre-season and is expected to leave the club this summer. According to various reports, four Championship clubs have reportedly identified the former Arsenal man as a potential signing.

Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Brom have been credited with an interest in Hayden as they look to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the summer transfer deadline on Friday, September 1. Southampton, under new boss Russell Martin, had previously been linked with a move for the midfielder following the sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser are also expected to join Hayden out the door this summer as the Magpies look to trim their wage bill and comply with Financial Fair Play constraints.

Related topics:Isaac HaydenMiddlesbroughWest Brom