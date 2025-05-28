Newcastle United’s preparations for the summer transfer window may have been dealt a small bump with the departure of Paul Mitchell, but the club know exactly what they have to do this summer.

After a lean 18 months of very little transfer activity brought on by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Newcastle United now have the opportunity to right those wrongs. Mitchell’s departure and the timing of it may have caused surprise, but the club cannot let that get in the way of what they need to do this summer.

Newcastle are building from a position of strength. Champions League qualification on Sunday ensured that - they now must not let this transfer window slip.

For all that this squad have done, creating history in the cups whilst also delivering European football again, it is in desperate need of refreshing. Eddie Howe has squeezed every drop out of his players and the club must now ensure that the squad’s platform is raised before a ball is kicked in August.

Newcastle United’s priority transfer area

A new centre-back has to be high on their priority list this summer, as does a back-up for Alexander Isak. However, Newcastle United’s priority area must be at right wing.

Jacob Murphy has done brilliantly this year, his efforts have ensured that Newcastle finished in a top-five position whilst also helping them adapt to life without Miguel Almiron. Murphy’s performances may not get the recognition they deserve right now, but his impact on this season could have long-lasting effects.

The former Norwich City man will be an invaluable part of Howe’s squad next season and will be there to push whoever is signed for a starting spot. But they do need another option.

Almiron’s sale has left them very short and with at least eight more games already in their schedule, more bodies are needed.

Bryan Mbeumo has been mentioned as the ‘perfect’ option for Howe’s system for a number of months now, and the Telegraph have claimed that the Brentford man has been listed as a ‘top target’ for the Magpies this summer along with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Mbeumo netted 20 Premier League goals for the Bees this season, a tally that puts him joint-fourth in the standings, level with Chris Wood, two behind Erling Haaland and three behind Alexander Isak. The Cameroon international has been brilliant and would slot seamlessly into Howe’s system - it seems a no-brainer deal to do.

Thomas Frank has admitted that Mbeumo is likely to leave this summer and with Eddie Howe reiterating his desire to see the club get business done early at the weekend, it looks like a match made in heaven. Of course, in reality transfers are a tad more complicated to complete than that, but Newcastle know they have to get ahead of the game and their rivals if they want to fulfill Howe’s wishes.

Signing Mbeumo this summer would be a real statement and show the world that Newcastle United not only mean business, but that their transfer policy is aligned and that their squad will be stronger when the 2025/26 season kicks off than they ended the previous campaign - something they were not able to do last summer.