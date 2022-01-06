Here, our Shields Gazette writers Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr reflect on the opening week of the January transfer window and what the rest of the month could hold for The Magpies…

What are your thoughts on the Kieran Trippier signing?

MS: It looks to be a great signing. Trippier ticks so many boxes for Newcastle, a club which hasn’t had an England international in its ranks for more than five years. He’s a big upgrade at right-back, and can also play on the left. He’ll make a contribution in attack as well as defence, and, importantly, he’ll know exactly what Eddie Howe wants from him, having played for him before at Burnley.

Lille's Canadian forward Jonathan David (L) celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead with Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman during the UEFA Champions League group G football match VfL Wolfsburg v Lille LOSC in Wolfsburg, northern Germany on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

DS: Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League and have managed to sign one of world football’s best right-backs from a Champions League club for an initial fee of £12m. He’s a La Liga winner, Champions League finalist, Euro finalist and World Cup semi-final goalscorer – a top quality signing.

Are the floodgates now open for more signings following an early arrival?

MS: Not sure about “floodgates”, but, hopefully, there’ll be more signings to follow. I think quality is more important quantity, and, certainly, Howe wants players who can make an immediate impact. Any signings have got to be better than what Howe already has at the club, and that calibre of player isn’t always easy to sign in January.

DS: Trippier’s arrival is a crucial one as it will help convince other players of a similar calibre to join Newcastle despite their current predicament. It was important the club made a marquee signing early as an underwhelming arrival or a delay would have seen doubts set in. This should mark the start of a few solid signings this month.

Where will Newcastle look to strengthen next?

MS: United, clearly, also want to strengthen at centre-half, while left-back is another area that could be addressed. There also a case for midfield reinforcements, though Joelinton’s emergence as a midfielder has given Howe an extra option there. The big area, for me, is up front. The club has lost leading scorer Callum Wilson to an injury, and if Dwight Gayle isn’t the answer when the club’s No.9 is unavailable, then Howe needs another striker.

DS: There have been rumours of a potential approach for Everton’s Lucas Digne but a move for the left-back is understood to be unlikely at this stage. For me, a central defender and a striker should be the next two incomings.

What is the latest on Sven Botman?

MS: It’s my understanding that Botman’s interested in a move to Newcastle, though that would mean him swapping Champions League football for a relegation battle. The issue is the fee, and Botman’s rated in the £30million-bracket by his club. There’s a lot of work to be done on this one.

DS: AC Milan were understood to be keen on Botman but are likely to be priced out of a move, leaving Newcastle as prime candidates. But Lille are proving tough to deal with this window so this could go on for another few weeks yet.

