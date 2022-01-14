And the striker, set to make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League home game against Watford, spoke to the media after taking part in his first training session on Tyneside.

“I’m sure you’ve seen form the time he (Howe) has been in the building how he’s changing the squad, changing the team tactically,” said 30-year-old Wood.

“He’s got great ideas he’s trying to implement. It’s never going to happen overnight. I’ve been out on the training pitch, and I can see it’s already flowing. There’s a lot of creativity in this team. I know they create a lot of chances. Hopefully, there’s a lot coming my way, and I can do the business.”

Wood – who has scored three goals so far this season – felt it was the right time for a new challenge.

“I was comfortable, I was settled,” said Wood. “I just felt it was maybe the right time to challenge myself.

“An opportunity like this doesn’t come along often. To turn it down, when the club and the manager pushed so hard to get me and want me … I felt wanted, I felt my presence here was needed. There’s nothing better as a striker. I felt it was the right time for a new challenge in my life.”

Wood was signed after Howe lost striker Callum Wilson until March.

And the 30-year-old will to play his part and keep the club in the Premier League.

“For me, I’m only thinking about one thing, and one thing only, and that’s fighting hard to stay in this league,” said Wood. “I think we’ve got more than enough quality, but we need to start getting results and showing that on the on the pitch – sooner rather than later.”

