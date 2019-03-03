Newcastle United transfer rumours: Jonjo Shelvey 'set to seal' £20million summer exit

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been linked with a summer exit.

The former Liverpool and Swansea midfielder has struggled for game time in recent weeks, with manager Rafa Benitez admitting last week that he is currently the club's fifth-choice central midfielder.

Indeed, the 27-year-old asked to play for the club's second string at Fulham on Friday evening - scoring against the Cottagers' under-23 side as he looked to build up match fitness.

But with first-team opportunities at St James's Park limited, reports today suggest that Shelvey could be set to seal a big-money summer exit.

The Sun claim that West Ham are lining-up a £20million swoop for the midfielder in the summer, having previously held an interest during the winter transfer window.

Benitez was reluctant to allow Shelvey to leave then, but could be persuaded to part with the former Charlton youngster in the summer - despite the fact he has a contract on Tyneside running until the summer of 2021.

Shelvey is a boyhood West Ham supporter, and the club seen keen to land the midfielder come the summer - with the report claiming everything is set for the deal to be finalsied.