'He thinks we're Real Madrid!': Newcastle United fans hit out at Mike Ashley over fresh takeover claims

Mike Ashley has reportedly decided NOT to sell Newcastle United - and supporters have been quick to react.

A report in the Sunday Times suggests that the Sports Direct Tycoon has become frustrated in his attempts to sell the club, who he values at around £300million.

Newcastle United fans have reacted to the latest Mike Ashley reports

And while it is reported that Ashley was willing to sell the club for a cut-price £280million in the winter, no firm bids materialised, leaving Ashley in control.

READ: The full story on Mike Ashley's u-turn on Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans have been quick to react to the latest claims, and have given their take on Ashley's reported decision. Here's what supporters were saying on social media:

@Hope541 said: "Ashley taking the club off the market was as inevitable as Mc Donald’s bringing the Big Mac back after saying it had had its day"

@RAFANUFC1892 added: "Transfer window closed, almost safe. Expect a U turn as the summer transfer window approaches..."

@RichMyself commented: "If Ashley is taking the club off the market then Rafa is unlikely to stay, and if he does then I hope he won't get fooled!"

@shaneyr34 posted: "Another year passes with excitement of a potential takeover! Only for Ashley to now take the club off the market as he believes the club is now worth more as we have potentially secured staying up! The bloke baffles me!"

MORE: Newcastle United key man suffers injury during West Ham United defeat

@secret_engineer tweeted: "It’s like every time we beat Huddersfield, Ashley thinks we’re Real Madrid"

@DickoNortheast added: "Ashley taking the club off the “imaginary” market it was on.... not sure if it’s 2019, 2017, 2016 etc etc let’s wait for it all to repeat again next year with Tim Sherwood as manager thou"

@HD_07 suggested: "If Mike Ashley has indeed taken #NUFC off the market then there should be a substantial budget available for whoever is in charge next season."

@MarkLaw04 said: "The club is worth whatever someone is prepared to pay for it. Not sure how the value could have risen after Ashley failed to find someone to pay the asking price. The fact the fat lad has no intention of selling is the main blocker"

@Scooter_NUFC posted: "Mike, if you're not going to sell, make an effort and stand by the Club, Manger, Player's and Fans alike and make this club fit for the Premier league."