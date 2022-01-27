Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies could battle for two-time Champions League winner, join race for £20m ace

The Magpies' 1-0 win over Leeds United saw them head into the competition's mini-break with just a one-point gap stopping them from escaping the relegation zone, and their game in hand over 17th place Norwich City could well see them do just that.
Eddie Howe's side return to action on 8th February, when they host Everton at St James' Park. When the two sides last played each other, back in January 2021, Newcastle secured an important 2-0 win at Goodison Park, with Callum Wilson scoring both goals as the side put a halt to their five-match losing run in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has backed new signing Kieran Trippier to go on to become the club's future captain, and said: “I thought he was absolutely magnificent going up against Jack Harrison, whose confidence was really high after a hat-trick.
“He never gave them a kick. His positioning throughout the game, I thought, was superb, both offensively and defensively. Wherever he went, if he got behind him, he blocked him, one v one, it wasn’t a problem. There was just no way past him. Quality going forward. Everything about his game was superb.
“For me, he’s future captain material for Newcastle United. I have no doubt that I think he’ll captain Newcastle.”
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the January transfer window speculation amid the winter break continues: