‘His power and pace is a real asset’ – Newcastle United coach comments on new striker arrival

Newcastle United academy coach Kevin Richardson hopes new arrival Isaac Westendorf will help provide some competition in attack for the Under-23s side.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:00 am

Westendorf has signed a 18-month contract at Newcastle after impressing on trial for the second string side earlier in the season.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to play the final half hour in the Young Magpies’ 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Whitley Park on Monday night.

He had a few decent touches of the ball during his cameo appearance but failed to get a meaningful shot away as the side suffered their first defeat in eight matches.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The striker played for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC last season and made two appearances for the Magpies Under-23s earlier this season, scoring once.And Richardson admits the step into regular full-time football will be a ‘big step’ for the teenage striker.

“It's a big step for him but he's a big lad,” Richardson said. “His physicality with his power and pace is a real asset in the game nowadays.

"Hopefully training everyday, he'll improve. He's got a great attitude and will improve where he needs to with the help of all the coaches. Hopefully he'll turn out as a good player.

Richardson added following Monday night’s defeat at Whitley Park: "It's about what he has done and hasn't done, joining us full-time so we had to be careful with him [against Nottingham Forest] and we put him on for the last 30 minutes which was enough to give him a bit of a game.

"Hopefully he's hungry and provides a bit more competition up front for places.”

