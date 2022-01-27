Westendorf has signed a 18-month contract at Newcastle after impressing on trial for the second string side earlier in the season.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to play the final half hour in the Young Magpies’ 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Whitley Park on Monday night.

He had a few decent touches of the ball during his cameo appearance but failed to get a meaningful shot away as the side suffered their first defeat in eight matches.

The striker played for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC last season and made two appearances for the Magpies Under-23s earlier this season, scoring once.And Richardson admits the step into regular full-time football will be a ‘big step’ for the teenage striker.

“It's a big step for him but he's a big lad,” Richardson said. “His physicality with his power and pace is a real asset in the game nowadays.

"Hopefully training everyday, he'll improve. He's got a great attitude and will improve where he needs to with the help of all the coaches. Hopefully he'll turn out as a good player.

Richardson added following Monday night’s defeat at Whitley Park: "It's about what he has done and hasn't done, joining us full-time so we had to be careful with him [against Nottingham Forest] and we put him on for the last 30 minutes which was enough to give him a bit of a game.

"Hopefully he's hungry and provides a bit more competition up front for places.”

