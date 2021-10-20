Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies favourites to beat West Ham to £15m-rated sensation, Aston Villa winger tipped for Serie A exit

The result leaves the Magpies just one point off the bottom of the table, and Steve Bruce's side will be eager to get more points when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, former footballer Paul Robinson has backed Luis Campos as an ideal candidate to become the club's next director of football, and claimed: “Campos had an incredible amount of success at other clubs As good as he is, it is hard to know whether he would be a success. The task at hand is something that has never been done before in football.”

He continued: “The sporting director needs to come in and then oversee millions and millions of spending on both players and infrastructure. Whoever comes in is going to be in charge of a multi-million-pound project.

“Newcastle need somebody who has a very good network, can work with new players and a new manager. I think the owners have done the right thing in taking their time. This needs to be thought about carefully.

“Newcastle have a huge amount of money but they do not want to waste money on bad managers and bad players. The approach has been calculated and I think that’s sensible.”

Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's enthralling action continues:

1. Hammers keeps tabs on lethal striker West Ham have been linked with a move for KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu, who is set to feature against the Hammers in the Europa League on Thursday evening. He scored an impressive 35 goals in 41 appearances for his side last season. (Sport Witness)

2. Zidane's Man Utd links quashed Man Utd's hopes of bringing in ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has their new manager could have received a blow, with reports suggesting he has no interest in managing in England. Current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under pressure amid a patchy run of form. (Sport Witness)

3. Reds target valued at £25m RB Leipzig star Karim Adeyemi is said to have captured the attention of Liverpool, and could be available for a fee of £25m. The 19-year-old, who already has three senior caps for Germany, has 11 goals in 15 games for his side so far this season. (ORF)

4. Toffees dealt Doucoure blow Everton are sweating over the condition of key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, after it was revealed that the player has suffered a "stress response" in one of his foot bones. He joined the Toffees for £20m back in September 2020. (BBC Sport)