Despite a day of optimism and celebration at St James’s Park on Sunday and an early goal to boot, Newcastle were unable to start their new era with a victory.

Another disappointing performance was greeted with chants of ‘we want Brucie out’ from a large section of the home support.

Next up for Newcastle is a clash against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at a venue where they have won just one league game in their last six visits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Crystal Palace still searching for their first win of the season (Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United:

When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle United?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday October 23, 2021. It is a traditional 3pm kick-off at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United is being broadcast live in the UK and all 2,800 tickets that have been allocated to away supporters have sold out.

BBC Radio Newcastle will have liver coverage of the game from Selhurst Park.

You can also follow coverage from the Shields Gazette through Miles Starforth who will be at the game. We will bring you team news, have live updates of the clash as well as all the pre-match and post-match reaction from the game.

What is the latest injury news?

Newcastle United will be monitoring the fitness of Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett as they make their respective comebacks from injury.

Jonjo Shelvey, who only returned to action on Sunday will miss the clash through suspension after being sent-off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Callum Wilson, who scored the first goal in this fixture last season, made his comeback on Sunday and completed just-shy of 80 minutes at St James’s Park.

Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze will likely not be rushed back into action for The Eagles and it is believed that they will miss Saturday’s game.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Crystal Palace win: 19/20

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle United win: 14/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.