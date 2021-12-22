Shelvey – who scored against Liverpool last week – missed the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City with what was described as a “slight” injury, while Javier Manquillo was unwell.

“Javier Manquillo, unfortunately, was a very late drop out due to illness,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

“So that was a big problem for us. Emil Krafth was also unwell, so he took his place on the bench, but hadn’t trained for a week. Again, that was illness.

“Jonjo’s played a lot of football in a short space of time, having missed a long period, and we just felt that we had to be very, very careful with him for this game. We hope he’ll be back soon. I don’t think he’s got a long-term injury there.

“The players have put in a huge physical effort in the last two games, so we’re counting the cost of that at the moment. It’s a very intense period for us.”

“I think they’re going to be longer-term,” said Howe. “We don’t expect them back for the foreseeable future, unfortunately.

“Jamal’s a very strange one early in the game against Liverpool. I know he hadn’t had a lot of football, but that was a really big blow for us at the beginning of that match, and Feddy, it looks like it’s going to be around the same length of time.”

1. Martial wants Sevilla move Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is keen on a move to Sevilla during the January transfer window. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Man City keen on Tavares Arsenal are bracing themselves for a bid from Manchester City for Nuno Tavares. (Telegraph) (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Barbosa available on loan The likes of Arsenal and West Ham could receive a big boost heading into the January transfer window, with reports suggesting that Gabriel Barbosa might become available on loan next month. (Eurosport) (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Burnley in Peacock-Farrell talks Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful that Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will stay for the whole season. The Owls are in ‘conversation’ with his parent club over his future. (Sheffield Star) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales